Philips Hue wall light module

Already own Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles, Mini Triangles, or Hexagons wall panels? Use the Philips Hue wall light module to bring your Nanoleaf shapes into your Hue ecosystem and control and customize them alongside your Hue lights all in the Hue app.*

* Other Nanoleaf wall panel shapes are not currently compatible with the Philips Hue wall light module integration.