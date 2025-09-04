When the video doorbell senses movement, your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically. When someone rings the doorbell, your lights gently flash - so you know someone's at your door.
- 2K video and two-way audio
- Works with Philips Hue lights
- Day and night vision
Frequently bought together
Hue
Secure contact sensor
$69.99
$48.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress outdoor wall light
$175.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$48.99
Security that works with your Philips Hue lights
Know who’s there, wherever you are
Get instant alerts when motion is detected. Check the live video feed and talk to visitors using the built-in microphone—for peace of mind, even when you’re away.
Ultimate control in one app
Manage your doorbell, chime, and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app—no need for multiple apps. Get instant alerts, customize settings, and stay connected from anywhere, right from your smartphone or tablet.
See everything in sharp detail
Enjoy 2K resolution and a 180° head-to-toe view—perfect for spotting visitors and packages at your doorstep.
Crystal clear and full color view - even in the dark
Experience sharp, true-to-life video at any hour. Starlight technology enhances low-light performance, giving you a clear, full-color view of your doorstep - even in near darkness.
Easy to install
Set up the wired doorbell in just a few simple steps-designed to fit seamlessly at any doorstep.
Smart sound alerts, anywhere at home
Add a smart wireless chime for sound notifications anywhere in your home-so you always know when someone's at the door.
Find a plan
Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique, and find the right one for you.
Questions & answers
What tools do I need to install the Hue Secure doorbell?
What tools do I need to install the Hue Secure doorbell?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell have a battery (backup)?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell have a battery (backup)?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell work with my existing doorbell (chime)?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell work with my existing doorbell (chime)?
Can I install my Hue Secure doorbell myself or do I need an electrician?
Can I install my Hue Secure doorbell myself or do I need an electrician?
What is the field of view of the camera?
What is the field of view of the camera?
What is the resolution of the camera?
What is the resolution of the camera?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell require a Bridge?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell require a Bridge?
Is the doorbell weatherproof?
Is the doorbell weatherproof?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black & White
Material
Plastic
Environmental
Environmental
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging dimensions and weight
Service
Service
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
The camera
The camera
What's supported
What's supported
Other
Other
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.