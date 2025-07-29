Support
Close up of front of Hue White A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W

Expand your smart lighting system and get a comfortable, warm white glow with this fully dimmable Philips Hue White E26 smart light bulb. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features. As bright as a 60 W bulb.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bridge required
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • 1 x E26 bulb
  • Warm white light
  • Control with your voice
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

