Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)
Current price is $659.92
Current price is $659.92
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In stock
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About the Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)
This wall track lighting kit in black includes two cylinder spotlights, three 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the right.
- 2 spots, 490 lm @2700k each
- Takes up 10.6 wattage from power supply unit
- 80 inch x 40.6 inch
- Designed for walls
- Includes everything you need
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874206
Product information
- Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
- 1
- Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
- 3
- Hue Perifo straight connector
- 1
- Hue Perifo internal corner connector
- 1
- Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
- 2
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