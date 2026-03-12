Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

This wall track lighting kit in black includes two cylinder spotlights, three 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the right.

2 spots, 490 lm @2700k each

Takes up 10.6 wattage from power supply unit

80 inch x 40.6 inch

Designed for walls

Includes everything you need