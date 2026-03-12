Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

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Close up of front of Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)
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About the Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

This wall track lighting kit in black includes two cylinder spotlights, three 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the right.

  • 2 spots, 490 lm @2700k each
  • Takes up 10.6 wattage from power supply unit
  • 80 inch x 40.6 inch
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need

Frequently bought together

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$318.97

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Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$1000.89

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Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

127.9 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$857.91

Temporarily out of stock

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$1000.89

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

68.9 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$736.93

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

127.9 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$967.90

Temporarily out of stock

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

127.9 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$857.91

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$1000.89

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)

88.5 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$901.91

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)

127.7 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$901.92

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

127.7 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$835.92

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

88.3 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$769.92

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