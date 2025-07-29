Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Add a Hue White Ambiance 5/6-inch recessed downlight with warm-to-cool white light to give you the best light for your daily routines. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. This stylish recessed downlight is easy to install in any E26 medium base recessed can.
Current price is $189.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Dimmable out of the box
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White ambiance
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal