Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W

Suitable for most fixtures, these E26 smart LED bulb let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 75 W bulb.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x112

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

