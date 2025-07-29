*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Ascend pendant
A sleek, angular ceiling lamp, the Ascend suspension pendant light offers a complete ambient experience with millions of colors as well as warm to cool white light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control and features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Includes E26 LED bulb
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Glass