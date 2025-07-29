Support
Festavia string lights

With 250 smart mini LEDs along a 65-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect decoration inside your home. Create a gradient of color along the entire string, or use one color to create a more traditional look.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • 250 smart color LEDs
  • 65 Feet cord
  • Black cord
  • Includes power supply
  • Only for indoor use
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

String light/Lightstrip

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs).

