Festavia string lights
With 250 smart mini LEDs along a 65-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect decoration inside your home. Create a gradient of color along the entire string, or use one color to create a more traditional look.
Current price is $159.99
Product highlights
- 250 smart color LEDs
- 65 Feet cord
- Black cord
- Includes power supply
- Only for indoor use
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic