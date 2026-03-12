Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

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Close up of front of Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)
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About the Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

This wall track lighting kit in white includes one cylinder spotlight, a 39.4 inch rail, and a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet.

  • 1 spot, 490 lm @2700k
  • Takes up 5.3 wattage from power supply unit
  • 39.5 inch
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need

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