*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (75 W) + smart button
Enhance your lighting experience with a Philips Hue White bulb starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of features such as wireless dimming, routines and timers. Control via the App, voice or the included Button. As bright as a 75 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112