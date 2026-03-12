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Hue Essential flex strip light 10m

Close up of front of Light Strip Hue Essential flex strip light 10m
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About the Hue Essential flex strip light 10m

Welcome to the playful and flexible way to decorate with light — the Essential flex strip light! Bend it into any shape you can think of and make it a decorative centerpiece for walls in your living room, home office, or children's bedroom. Use the flex Strip light to outline mirrors and wall furniture. Set to any gradient of colors, including eye-catching neon light effects for an extra vibrant vibe. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting — control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations, and choose from dozens of light scenes.

  • Customizable scenes and effects
  • RGBIC technology
  • Bend to any shape
  • Unlock all features with Hue Bridge
  • App and voice control
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