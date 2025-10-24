Plafonnier intensif de 4 po
Bring color to your home with this 4-inch recessed downlight. With 16 million colors, this light gives your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Le prix actuel est $69.99
Points forts des produits
- Ambiance blanche et colorés Hue
- DEL intégrée
- Adaptateur de culot E26 inclus
- Commande Bluetooth avec l’application
- Ajoutez le Hue bridge pour obtenir plus de fonctionnalités
Spécifications
Conception et finition
Conception et finition
Couleur
Blanche
Matériau
Métal