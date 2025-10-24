Aide
Round recessed ceiling light with a white matte finish and a pink illuminated center, compact design, no visible switches or ports.

Plafonnier intensif de 4 po

Bring color to your home with this 4-inch recessed downlight. With 16 million colors, this light gives your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

L’article n’ai plus disponible

Points forts des produits

  • Ambiance blanche et colorés Hue
  • DEL intégrée
  • Adaptateur de culot E26 inclus
  • Commande Bluetooth avec l’application
  • Ajoutez le Hue bridge pour obtenir plus de fonctionnalités
Spécifications

Conception et finition

  • Couleur

    Blanche

  • Matériau

    Métal

Durabilité

fonction supplémentaire/accessoire inclus

Caractéristiques de la lumière

Divers

Dimensions et poids de l'emballage

Dimensions et poids du produit

Service

Systèmes pris en charge

Autre

