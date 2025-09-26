It’s the most advanced, intuitive, and fun way to light your home inside and out. Create your setup from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights, and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming, and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control, and so much more!
Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs
Lysudbytte
Chromasync™ precision color
Lysdæmpning
Color temperature range
Get started with smart lighting
Create the perfect ambiance
With 8 million colors and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do indoors and out. Choose one of our colorful bespoke light scenes (or design you own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light, or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.
Enjoy effortless dimming
Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that wires into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in — the Hue app, smart switches, and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.
Get it all with a Bridge
The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants, and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights, and is faster.
*Når en pære viser "Op til" et vist antal lumen i dens specifikationer, er det pærens maksimale lysudbytte, der vises. Det viser, hvor kraftigt pæren kan lyse ved 2700 K (hvide pærer) eller 4000 K (White Ambiance- eller Hue White and Color Ambiance-pærer). Få mere at vide om lysstyrke.