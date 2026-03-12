Drape your home in a curtain of magical light. This bundle includes Philips Hue Festavia curtain lights and a compatible 40W power supply, giving you everything you need to create decorative lighting indoors or outdoors. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light along each string to suit every season, celebration, or everyday moment. Hang them in front of windows, on walls, above beds, or outdoors on patios and balconies. Their weather-resistant IP54 rating lets you leave them installed all year round. Pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock dynamic lighting effects, sync your lights to music, and enjoy effortless control through the Hue app or compatible voice assistants.

1.35 x 2 m with 250 LEDs

White and color gradients

Music sync and dynamic effects

Transparent cable

Low-volt power supply included

Indoor and outdoor use