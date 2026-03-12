Let light cascade from above with this complete Festavia icicle lights bundle. It includes Philips Hue Festavia icicle lights and a compatible 40W power supply, so you can start decorating straight away. Designed with delicate hanging strands, they're ideal for roofs, facades, fences, balconies, and pergolas. Each strand shines with vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light, while the weather-resistant IP54 rating allows year-round outdoor use. Pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock dynamic lighting effects, sync your lights to music, and customize your display through the Hue app or compatible voice assistants. Festavia integrates seamlessly with your existing Philips Hue outdoor lighting for a beautifully connected experience.

2 x 3.5 m with 250 LEDs

White and color gradients

Music sync and dynamic effects

Black cable

Low-volt power supply included

Outdoor use