Paint your party with smart light and add a whole new level of excitement and ambiance to any party or celebration at home. Whatever the theme, whatever the room - Philips Hue indoor party lights bring you a palette of 16 million colors to play with! More than enough color combinations for any party theme. And when you sync your lights to react to your music, you’ll create an unforgettable vibe that you and your guests will love. Turn your living room into the dance floor by swapping out your regular bulbs for a combination of color-capable smart bulbs like the E26 for table and pendant lamps and GU10s for your ceiling spotlights. This is the simplest way to fill your space with color and recreate your favorite disco, bar, or music venue. And the more bulbs you add, the more vibe you’ll bring to the party! Add even more wow factor to the space with a combination of Signe gradient floor lamps and Hue Go accent lights. The Signe produces multiple colors of light at the same time, resulting in a seamless gradient of rich, high-quality light. Each color flows naturally into one another to create a truly unique effect, perfect for illuminating the corners of your room. Add even more pops of colorful party light to the space by dotting a few Hue Go accent lights around your tables, bookcases, and shelves. Angle them towards ornaments, plants, and pictures to pick them out in your favorite colors. When the lights aren’t dancing to the music, set one of Hue’s custom light Scenes across the bulbs and lamps. In the Party vibes gallery, choose from Ibiza, Malibu pink, Rio, or Cancun - plus many more!

When your guests aren’t dancing, they might be chilling, chatting, and snacking in the kitchen. So why not create a VIP lounge vibe with smart light? Strip lights are a great party light option for your kitchen space. They’re designed to be bent, shaped, and cut to fit into any nook and cranny. So, they’re ideal for running under kitchen cabinets, countertops, and baseboards to bring a sleek and stylish aesthetic to the heart of your home. You could also run LED strip lights along your hallway to give guests a bright welcome, or to help guide them to the bathroom or other party zones around your home.