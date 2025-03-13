What is low-voltage landscape lighting?

Low-voltage lights simply plug into any standard wall socket instead of being hardwired directly into your home’s electricity (also called line-voltage lighting or mains). Line voltage in North America is 120 V, and it’s 230 V in most other parts of the world. Low-voltage lighting uses a transformer to reduce that voltage so it’s safer and easier to use.

Philips Hue offers low-voltage landscape lighting with the Low-volt collection, which are specially designed for outdoor spaces.

The transformer in the Philips Hue Low-volt collection is in the included power supply unit (PSU), which comes in two variants in the CA: 95 W and 40 W.