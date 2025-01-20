Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch

Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch

Personalize your outdoor space with a Philips Hue outdoor lightstrip. With its perfectly diffused glow, the flexible outdoor LED strip is ideal for direct and indirect lighting.

Length

$149.99

Product highlights
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Philips Hue Bridge required
  • White and color light
  • 850 lumens
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting

Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting

Give your garden a chance to shine as bright as your home. Over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you╞re illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favorite part of the patio.

Smart color lights for outdoor occasions

Smart color lights for outdoor occasions

Set your outdoor smart lights to match your special occasions with colored light. Whether you're planning an intimate get-together or a BBQ bash on the patio, your smart lights can color the experience with your choice of 16 million colors.

Flexible light strip to shape and bend

Flexible light strip to shape and bend

Completely flexible, the outdoor light strip lets you shape, bend, and manipulate it to shine its light the way you want. Line a winding outdoor path or let it meander up a wall or column; with the included clips and screws, you can install it anywhere.

Weatherproof light strip

Weatherproof light strip

The outdoor light strip trip can withstand all weather conditions, from small puddles of water to a downpour that lasts for hours.

Perfectly uniform, diffused strip lighting

Perfectly uniform, diffused strip lighting

Philips Hue outdoor strip light features a special coating that diffuses, or scatters, the emitted white or colored light. There╞s no need to hide the light strip, whether you're using it for direct or indirect lighting ∙ all you see is pure light.

Power supply and plug included

Power supply and plug included

This unit pack comes with all elements you need to get started, this includes a lightstrip and outdoor power supply. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you like and turn them on.

Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay