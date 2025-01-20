Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

This Lily spot light 3-pack lets you highlight your favorite outdoor features, create interesting shadows, and more. Simply connect the smart outdoor spotlights into any standard wall socket using the included low-voltage power supply to get millions of shades of white or color light in your yard. 

Product highlights
  • White and color ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • White and color light
  • Low Volt system - base unit
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
Find your product manual

Meet the spotlight squad

Enhance your outdoor space and create the right atmosphere for any occasion with Lily spot lights.

Personalize with the Hue app

Use the Hue app to personalize your experience: adjust color, dim lights down low, create your own custom light scenes, and more. 

Easy to use switches

Go hands-free with voice

Give voice commands to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri and let them control your outdoor lights.

Switches are wireless

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your outdoor smart lighting setup.

Turn on the lights with movement

Add the Hue outdoor sensor to get hands-free control — just walk by to trigger your outdoor (or indoor!) lights.

Controlling Switches with app
Lily is simple to install

Simple to install

With our LowVolt technology, you can plug your outdoor lights into the included low-voltage adapter — no complicated wiring required.

Lily has versatile mounting options

Versatile mounting options

Use Lily spot lights however you like: mount high up on a post for downlighting, nestle into the flower bed to highlight a garden, or shine light up through the branches of a tree for a unique look.

Lily is easy to extend

Easy to extend

Add more Lily spot lights to your setup with an easy-to-use T-connector, one of the features of the LowVolt system.

Where to use a Lily spot light

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

