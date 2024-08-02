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Close up of front of Play light bar white (2-pack ) + light bar extension + Bridge Pro

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Play light bar white (2-pack ) + light bar extension + Bridge Pro

Wash your walls with light in any color with 2 Hue Play Bars and extension in white and a Bridge Pro. Perfect for immersive entertainment and colorful wall washing.

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In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.

Play light bar double pack
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack

Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in white, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.

Play light bar extension pack
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

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