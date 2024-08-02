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Close up of front of 3 Secure contact sensors in white + motion sensor + Bridge Pro

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3 Secure contact sensors in white + motion sensor + Bridge Pro

Keep your home secure with 3 contact sensors in white, a motion sensor, and Hue Bridge Pro. Trigger lights, get smart alerts, and seamless automation for full peace of mind.

Product highlights

  • Wireless installation
  • Automate your lights
  • Long battery life
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Secure contact sensor

3 x Hue Secure contact sensor

Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.

Secure contact sensor
Close up of front of Hue Motion sensor

1 x Hue Motion sensor

Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home. 

Motion sensor
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

Specifications

Product information

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