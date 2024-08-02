Sale
3 Secure contact sensors in white + motion sensor + Bridge Pro
Keep your home secure with 3 contact sensors in white, a motion sensor, and Hue Bridge Pro. Trigger lights, get smart alerts, and seamless automation for full peace of mind.
Current price is $284.70, original price is $334.95
Product highlights
- Wireless installation
- Automate your lights
- Long battery life
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
3 x Hue Secure contact sensor
Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.Secure contact sensor
1 x Hue Motion sensor
Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home.Motion sensor
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
Specifications
Product information
Product information
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