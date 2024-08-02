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Close up of front of 4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs + Bridge Pro

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4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs + Bridge Pro

Get tunable warm-to-cool white light with 4 GU10 White ambiance bulbs and Hue Bridge Pro. Set the perfect white tone of light and control with the Hue app or voice.

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In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

2 x Hue White ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you the best light for your daily routine. With tunable white light and ultra-low dimming, you can adjust your lights to perfectly match every moment of the day.

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

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