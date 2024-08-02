Sale
Iris table lamp + Bridge Pro
Brighten your space with the Hue Iris Light and Bridge Pro. Enjoy millions of colors and smart control for customizable lighting and a beautiful ambiance.
Current price is $229.48, original price is $269.98
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Wash the wall with light
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- AI-powered Bridge Pro features
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Iris table lamp
Set the mood in any room of your home with the stylish Philips Hue Iris lamp in white. With a light that both washes the wall with color and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.Iris table lamp
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
Specifications
Product information
Product information
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