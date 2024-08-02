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Close up of front of Iris table lamp + Bridge Pro

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Iris table lamp + Bridge Pro

Brighten your space with the Hue Iris Light and Bridge Pro. Enjoy millions of colors and smart control for customizable lighting and a beautiful ambiance.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Wash the wall with light
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • AI-powered Bridge Pro features
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Iris table lamp

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Iris table lamp

Set the mood in any room of your home with the stylish Philips Hue Iris lamp in white. With a light that both washes the wall with color and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.

Iris table lamp
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

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