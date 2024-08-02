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Close up of front of Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip for PC + Bridge Pro

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Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip for PC + Bridge Pro

Make your PC gaming immersive with Hue Play Gradient lightstrip and a Bridge Pro. Dynamic lighting that syncs to all the on-screen action.

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In this bundle

Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

1 x LIGHTSTRIPS Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC

Get a gradient of reactive, colorful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 24”–27” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.

Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

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