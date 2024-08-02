Support
Exhilarate bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Bridge

Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play sync box, you can watch as the 75 inch Play gradient strip light changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.

Product highlights

  • White and full-color light
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Simple Bridge setup
  • Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 75” and larger wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Close up of front of Hue Bridge

1 x Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.

Bridge

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

