Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for TV mounts
Attach a Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your TV screen with ease using these black mounts with 3M adhesive backing.
$12.99
Product highlights
- Adhesive mounts for TV
- For Play gradient lightstrip
- Black