Philips Hue power adapter (single input)
Use this black power adapter to plug in your Philips Hue lights. Works with Signe, Bloom, Iris, Play gradient light tube, Play gradient lightstrip for TV and PC, and Hue sync box.
$39.99
Product highlights
- Power adapter
- Powers up to 20 W
- Black