Secure smart chime
Upgrade your home security with the Hue Smart Chime. Get sound alerts when someone rings the doorbell, no matter where you are. It’s super easy to set up—just plug it in and pick your favorite tune. It works perfectly with your existing Philips Hue system, which helps keep your home safe, day and night.
Product highlights
- Real-time sound alerts when someone rings the doorbell
- Plugs anywhere at home
- Compatible with Hue cameras, doorbell and motion sensors
- Emits sound alarms
Plugs into any socket for instant use-no wires, no hassle.
Pair the Chime with a Hue video doorbell for a smarter to get sound alerts throughout your home, hands-free control, and instant awareness when someone's at your door.
The Chime works with all Secure products-including Secure cameras and indoor motion sensors. When motion is detected anywhere, you'll hear an instant sound alerts-so you're aware of what's happening in your home.
Trigger a loud sound and light alarm manually or automatically when your Hue Secure system is armed.
Manage your doorbell, chime, and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app—no need for multiple apps. Get instant notifications, customize settings, and stay connected from anywhere.
Choose your ringtone, adjust volume levels, set quiet hours, or change sounds based on the time of day. Mute or unmute easily with the local control button.
Get sound alerts, anytime with the Smart Chime. Place Chimes throughout your home to ensure you never miss a visitor, no matter where you are.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Material
Plastic
Housing Color
White