Traditional style meets modern smart lighting features with the Philips Hue tunable white and color candle bulb. Enjoy warm-to-cool white light and millions of expressive colors to create the perfect ambiance and complement your home décor. Ultra-low dimming lets you dim the bulb down to just 0.2% of its total brightness, maintaining consistent color performance at different dimming levels. The latest generation of this elegant dual-layer design bulb introduces new and improved features, including full-spectrum daylight that brings the feeling of natural daylight into your home. Relax in warm hues of a summer sunset or energize with crisp white tones of a winter sky. Chromasync ensures the bulb's 16 million colors are precisely matched across multiple bulbs without color deviation. Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices. Unlock even more features with a Hue Bridge.

Up to 470 lumen

Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)

Dimmable to 0.2% brightness

Chromasync™ precision color matching

App and voice control