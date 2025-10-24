BR30 - E26 smart bulb
This single downlight bulb brings millions of colors to any room in your home. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock full smart lighting control and features.
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Model
Pack
Current price is $64.99
Product highlights
- White and color light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
94x130