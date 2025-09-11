Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 2 pack

New

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 2 pack

Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full color and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Compatible with all Philips Hue products.

Sale

Up to 25% off lights for every room! Shop the sale

Product highlights

  • Up to 800 lumens
  • Warm-to-cool white (2200-6500K)
  • Dimmable to 2%​ brightness
  • Essential color
  • Control using app or voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

Sale
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$69.99

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$129.99

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$34.99

Smart button

Smart Button

Smart button

Battery Powered
45 mm
Matt design
Attach magnetically or with mount

$39.99

Sale
A19- E26 smart bulb - 810

Hue White

A19- E26 smart bulb - 810

Up to 810 lumen
Warm white light
Ultra-low dimming 5%
Control using app or voice

$39.99

Sale
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$69.99

Sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$34.99

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Warm white light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.99

$20.00

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$54.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$49.99

Sale
Candle - E12 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

New
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

45 ft of string lights
16 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs

$289.99

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
A21- E26 smart bulb - 1600

Hue White ambiance

A21- E26 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$54.99

Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W

Hue White ambiance

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W

Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$44.99

$33.74

Sale
ST23 - E26 smart bulb

Bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$109.99

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Bulb characteristics

  • Dimmable

    Yes

Bulb dimensions

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay