Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Festavia permanent 90ft 48pod Bl NAM

Festavia permanent 90ft 48pod Bl NAM

The ultimate year-round décor. Personalize your home’s exterior for any occasion, any season, and any mood with a string of bright, color-capable light pods. These IP65 weatherproof lights are easy to install under eaves, along rooflines, or on façades.

Length

Color

Product highlights

  • Chromasync™ precision color
  • 90 ft with 48 lights
  • Up to 50 lm per light
  • Cuttable string
  • Low-volt power supply included
View all product specs
Find your product manual

The smartest, most creative soffit lighting

When you’ve got the prettiest permanent outdoor lighting, every day is a holiday. And even if it's not, get creative with light any day of the week with endless combinations of color and white light. Who needs an excuse to illuminate?

A black and white string of Festavia permanent outdoor lights with individual light pods visible.
The exterior of a home illuminated with Festavia permanent outdoor lights glowing in multi-colors with a Halloween theme.

Bright light, bold color

Enhanced with our cutting-edge Chromasync™ technology, every light pod delivers deep saturated hues and gentle pastel shades. Complemented by dedicated white LEDs that produce the widest range of warm-to-cool tones, Festavia permanent lights pods offer unparalleled versatility. And with 50 lumens output per light — they shine bright, too!

A woman installs a white string of Festavia permanent outdoor lights.

Easy eave lighting

No hardwiring here. These permanent lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into any outdoor outlet. Attach them easily to your eaves, rooflines, or façades with the included adhesive tape or screws for long-term installation. Install once, enjoy forever!

A family enjoy time in the front yard of their home with its façade illuminated with Festavia permanent outdoor lights glowing in multi-colors with a Christmas theme.

Made for any weather

Waterproof, weatherproof, and made to withstand the elements. No more packing and unpacking after the holidays, Halloween, or any other celebration. With a long lifespan of 50,000 hours, leave them up all year long, year after year, and create even more reasons to light up your home!

The façade, roof line, and front porch of a home lit with Festavia permanent outdoor lights shining in bright white light.

Ultimate security lighting

Integrate seamlessly with the Philips Hue Secure ecosystem including, Secure cameras and sensors. Set your home’s exterior to light up when a presence is detected. Spot something suspicious? Trigger a light alarm to make the lights flash in red and help warn off potential intruders..

Questions & answers

Can you extend Festavia permanent lights after you have cut the string of light pods?

What's the best way to attach Festavia permanent lights to a façade, roofline, or eaves?

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Plastic

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

Need a part?

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.

