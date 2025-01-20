Support
Close up of front of Hue 95W power supply Hue NAM

95W power supply Hue NAM

Fill your entire outdoor space with smart light using this outdoor power supply, which supports up to 95W. Connect up to 115 feet of cable to any low-voltage outdoor Philips Hue light, adding each fixture’s wattage to reach the maximum 95W threshold of the power supply.

$79.99

Product highlights
  • Extension cable
  • Power up to 95W
  • Black
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay