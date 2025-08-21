Support
Personalized party vibes

Globe string lights bring that classic, cafe-inspired look to your outdoor space. You bring the customization.

Two strings of Festavia outdoor globe lights with black cables and transparent Lightguide smart bulbs
A woman dances on a patio under strings of Festavia outdoor globe party lights glowing in blue, pink, and white smart light

Party in full color, unwind to a warm glow

Full-color integrated LEDs with Chromasync™ technology make these globe string lights shine in bright white and saturated color light perfect for outdoor celebrations. 
Playing music for a party? Sync them to your songs and watch the music make the colors move. 
When it's time to relax, dim them down to an ultra-low glow in any shade of warm-to-cool white light. Create an extra-cozy vibe with a light scene or special effect — sparkling candlelight, for example.

A patio seating area at night lit with strings of Festavia outdoor globe party lights glowing in pink, yellow, and purple tones of smart light

The light and soul of the party

Festavia’s globe bulbs with their stylish eye-catching Lightguide design make them a beautiful addition to your outdoor space — whether they're on or off! Each Lightguide bulb features a distinctive inner tube that balances color, brightness, and light direction for optimal effects​. Customize them any way you want: set a gradient of multiple colors across the string, choose from seasonal light scenes, or use special light effects to perfectly match the mood of parties, special occasions, or time relaxing outdoors.

Explore music sync
A Festavia outdoor globe party light waterproof lightguide smart bulb splashed with water and glowing in pink smart light

Built to last, whatever the weather

Come rain, shine, or snow, Festavia globe string lights are designed for year-round outdoor use. No need to keep packing these lights away — leave them up for every occasion. Each durable glass-look bulb is waterproof, weatherproof, shatterproof, and replaceable — just in case!

A string of Festavia outdoor globe party lights with transparent lightguide bulbs, black cable, and Low-volt power supply unit

Simple plug-and-play set up 

Festavia globe string lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into an existing power outlet using the included power supply. No complicated re-wiring is necessary. You can also add strings of lights to an existing Low-volt setup and integrate them with your other lights anywhere around your outdoor space.

Globe string lights can't be extended end-to-end but you can plug two strings of lights into the power supply unit using a T-connector included with the extension string.

