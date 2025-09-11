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Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + smart button
Enhance your lighting experience with a Philips Hue White bulb starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of features such as wireless dimming, routines and timers. Control via the App, voice or the included Button. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $83.99, original price is $139.99
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 800 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Smart control
Frequently bought together
Hue White and color ambiance
Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)
$139.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Smart button + Bridge Pro
Hue White and color ambiance
Essential starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)
$119.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Tap dial switch + Bridge Pro
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Make it look like you're home with smart lights
Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Control lights with one click
A single click controls your smart lights —no smartphone needed. Use one press to turn your lights on and off or press and hold the button to dim and brighten them. Already set up to do exactly what you need, the Philips Hue Smart button is ready to use wherever you need it.
Flexible, wireless mounting
The wireless technology, the Philips Hue Smart button installs in seconds anywhere in your home. Replace an existing light switch with the included mounting plate or use the mini-mount to place it on any surface. If you’d rather keep it portable, no problem: the smart button is magnetic, so you can place it on any magnetic surface, such as the refrigerator.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110