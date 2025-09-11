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A set of white smart light bulbs with matching accessories, including a hub and switch, displayed on a plain white background.

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Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + smart button

Enhance your lighting experience with a Philips Hue White bulb starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of features such as wireless dimming, routines and timers. Control via the App, voice or the included Button. As bright as a 60 W bulb.

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Product highlights

  • White
  • Up to 800 lumens*
  • Soft white light
  • Smart control
View all product specs
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Frequently bought together

Sale
Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Up to 800 lumens
Essential color light
Low dimming to 2%​
Includes Hue Bridge

$139.99

Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Smart button + Bridge Pro

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Smart button + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Sale
Essential starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Up to 800 lumens
Essential color light
Low dimming to 2%​
Includes Hue Bridge

$119.99

Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Tap dial switch + Bridge Pro

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Tap dial switch + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Away-from-home smart light control

Away-from-home smart light control

The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

Come home to a house filled with light

Come home to a house filled with light

Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.

Control lights with your voice

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

Control lights with one click

Control lights with one click

A single click controls your smart lights —no smartphone needed. Use one press to turn your lights on and off or press and hold the button to dim and brighten them. Already set up to do exactly what you need, the Philips Hue Smart button is ready to use wherever you need it.

Flexible, wireless mounting

Flexible, wireless mounting

The wireless technology, the Philips Hue Smart button installs in seconds anywhere in your home. Replace an existing light switch with the included mounting plate or use the mini-mount to place it on any surface. If you’d rather keep it portable, no problem: the smart button is magnetic, so you can place it on any magnetic surface, such as the refrigerator.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x110

Design and finishing

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

The bulb

The switch

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay