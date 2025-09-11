New
Flux outdoor strip light 33ft
The Flux outdoor strip light enhances backyards, patios, and front porches with a vibrant decorative ambiance. Chromasync™ technology offers precise color matching for beautiful gradients. Conceal the strip for an indirect wall washing effect for façades, walls, and fences. Enjoy bright, true white light in multiple tones for practical outdoor illumination. Create custom outdoor lighting scenes and dynamic effects easily controlled by the Hue app or voice comands with Smart Assistants. Installing this weatherproof strip light is simple — connect to a standard outlet with the included Low-volt power supply or integrate with your existing Low-volt setup.
Current price is $359.99
Product highlights
- Customizable scenes and effects
- Chromasync™ precision color blending
- Bright, true white light
- 3000 lumens
- App and voice control
Get total, effortless control
Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene for a backyard party, set mood-matching effects for dinner on the patio, or simply control your strip lights to help you get tasks done — you can do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate outdoor strip lights with all Philips Hue outdoor lights using a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.
Create an oasis of neon
Bend it, shape it, and love it. The Neon outdoor strip light with its flexible design, can transform your backyard or front yard into a playful paradise with its vibrant neon glow. Made to be eye-catching, use its direct light to set the ultimate mood, from laid-back lounge vibes to an all-out dance party under the stars! Chromasync™ technology offers precise color matching to shine beautiful neon gradients on your trees, plants, fountains, and garden walls. Weatherproof and easy to install — connect this strip light to a standard outlet using the included Low-volt power supply.
Fill the night with bright, true white light
Experience daylight after sunset with outdoor strip lights. Illuminate your backyard, front yard, and patio, with pure white tones powered by dedicated white and warm white LEDs. Perfect for late-night gardening, after-dark sports, or prepping the barbecue, these strip lights provide the ultimate functional lighting for any outdoor task. No matter the hour, your outdoor oasis will shine brighter than ever!
Transform outdoor spaces with light
Come rain or shine, when you fill your outdoors with light for any season. Choose from vibrant mood-matching colors or true white tones to create the perfect ambiance by washing your pathways, patios, and plants with light. Chomasync™ technology brings precision and consistent color blending to create seamless gradients of color to every corner. Make time in the backyard magical with customizable light scenes and dynamic effects. Designed to fit balcony rails, patio ceiling coves, to front porch steps, simply connect these weatherproof strip lights to a power outlet using the included Low-volt power supply unit.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Color(s)
Multi Color
Material
Silicone