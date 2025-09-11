Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Flood the room in color! These recessed downlights feature an adapter so that you can use it in 5- or 6-inch ceiling holes. Bright and colorful, these lights are the perfect way to decorate your space.
Current price is $79.99
Product highlights
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Color light
Frequently bought together
Hue White and color ambiance
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"
$69.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Slim Downlight 6 inch
$79.99
Hue
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
$399.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 3 pack
$69.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)
$139.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
$319.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
$109.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
$349.99
Hue White and color ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
$64.99
Hue
Tap dial switch
$69.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
$34.99
Hue
Bridge Pro
$129.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lucca Outdoor wall light
$129.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Play light bar extension pack
$89.99
$67.49
Hue
Secure smart chime
$89.99
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@chris_refined
@sturgis_essential_records
@thejokerhaha13
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal