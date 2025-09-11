Support
Round recessed downlight, 6-inch shape, white trim, compact design, matte finish, with visible pink illuminated center.

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Flood the room in color! These recessed downlights feature an adapter so that you can use it in 5- or 6-inch ceiling holes. Bright and colorful, these lights are the perfect way to decorate your space.

Product highlights

  • Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
  • Includes E26 socket adapter
  • 1100 lumens
  • Color light
Find your product manual

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.

