Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft
Wall wash your larger indoor spaces with an easy-to-install extension that's compatible with the Hue Flux and Hue Flux ultra-bright strip lights. Get a seamless experience without compromising ambience or light quality. Bring gradients of rich color and bright, true white light to even more corners of your home. Chromasync™ technology ensures precise color blending for a flawless display of light.
Product highlights
- 5 m / 16 ft strip light extension
- Easy to install
- Maximum extension 20 m / 65 ft
- Bright, true white light
- Chromasync™ precision color blending
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Color(s)
Multi Color
Material
Silicone