New
Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack
Use the cable to create blackout gaps in illumination for the Hue Flux and Flux ultra-bright strip lights. Insert 50 cm /1.6 ft cable between two strip lights wherever you don't want light to shine. It's flexible and ideal for bypassing door frames, shelves, stairs, or any other surface you don't want to light up.
Current price is $34.99
Product highlights
- 50 cm / 1.6ft connector for complex layout
- Perfect light transition
- Allows precise installation
- Safe and easy to use
- Includes 4 flex connectors
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
PVC
Plastic