String lights bring a magical twinkle to any party. Wrap them around pillars and shrubs on your patio for eye-catching pops of colour or white light, hang them from the living room ceiling for a starry sky effect or run them around door frames and furniture in your hallway or kitchen to create a disco vibe. There are millions of shades of white and colour light to experiment with, so the possibilities are endless!
Of course, you can also sync Festavia string lights to music and make the lights along the length of the cable, flash, dim, brighten and change colour in perfect harmony with your party playlist.
Festavia also comes with a host of unique lighting features. Choose from Linear and Scattered styles. Linear produces a seamless gradient of blended colour from one end of the string to the other. Scattered spreads up to five colours randomly along the string. For a more subtle look, set the string of lights to glow like candles, dance like fire or sparkle like stars – ideal for a romantic dinner party in the kitchen or a cosy gathering on the patio.
Festavia fairy lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside and outside your home all year round. They also come in three different lengths: an 8-metre cable with 100 LEDs, a 20-metre cable with 250 LEDs and a 40-metre cable with 500 LEDs.