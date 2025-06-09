Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Hue Play wall washer

New

Hue Play wall washer

Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast technology and a sleek aluminium design make it the perfect colourful accent for your home cinema (or anywhere else).

Colour

Pack

£299.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • ColourCast technology
  • 1035 lumens
  • Height x width: 15.7 x 9.1 cm
  • Matte black
  • Aluminium
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Compact, yet powerful

Don't be fooled by its small size — this lamp washes the wall with lots of light.

Play wall washing lamp in white and black aluminium showing LED ColorCast technology.
Wall washer LED light showing gradients of bright saturated green and yellow light.

Brighter, broader, more beautiful

Twice as bright as other wall washers, Play also features ColorCast™ technology for an even wider spread of rich, deeply saturated gradients of colour.

A Hue Play wall washing lamp placed on a desk next to a white wall.

Small and sleek

A premium matte aluminum finish and compact design make it a statement piece for your space — without compromising on light.

A living room lighting wall wash in blue and green light using two Play wall washing lamps each side of a TV.

Made for light syncing

As part of the Play family, it was designed for truly immersive surround lighting experiences.

Explore Hue Sync

Questions & Answers

What’s the difference between the Hue Play wall washer single pack and two-pack?

Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Hue Play wall washer?

Where should I install my Hue Play wall washer?

Does my Hue Play wall washer have an on/off switch or a button to control its colors?

What do I need to synchronise the Hue Play wall washer with a TV or PC?

Can I use Hue Play wall washer with other Philips Hue lights?

Philips Hue product family

Need help?

Go to Support

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Plastic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Portable

No

Power adapter included

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Type

Table Lamp

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169385993

Net weight

1.58 kg

Gross weight

1.98 kg

Height

141 mm

Length

290 mm

Width

185 mm

Material number (12NC)

929004236301

Product dimensions and weight

Cable length

2,000

Height

15.7 cm

Length

9.1 cm

Width

7.6 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,035 lm

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

100–240 V

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay