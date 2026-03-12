Play light bar white (2-pack ) + light bar extension + Bridge Pro
Bundle price is £254.67, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £282.97
Bundle price is £254.67, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £282.97
Sale
Only a few left
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Play light bar white (2-pack ) + light bar extension + Bridge Pro
Wash your walls with light in any color with 2 Hue Play Bars and extension in white and a Bridge Pro. Perfect for immersive entertainment and colorful wall washing.
- White and colored light
- Wash the wall with light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514876750
Product information
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack
- 1
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar extension pack
- 1
- Hue Bridge Pro
- 1
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