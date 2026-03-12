Play light bar white (2-pack ) + light bar extension + Bridge Pro

Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar white (2-pack ) + light bar extension + Bridge Pro
Only a few left
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Play light bar white (2-pack ) + light bar extension + Bridge Pro

Wash your walls with light in any color with 2 Hue Play Bars and extension in white and a Bridge Pro. Perfect for immersive entertainment and colorful wall washing.

  • White and colored light
  • Wash the wall with light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories

Trending products

Create a starter kit
Lustre – E14 smart bulb

Lustre – E14 smart bulb

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
energy.link.label

£54.99

Hue Motion sensor

Hue Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere

£39.99

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay