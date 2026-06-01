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An image of a football stadium on a TV surrounded by green tones of light promoting Hue Sports Live lighting sale.

Sports Live lighting deals: Up to 25% off

Save 15% when you buy two or more sale items. Add a Bridge to qualify for 25% off.

An image of a football stadium on a TV surrounded by green tones of light promoting Hue Sports Live lighting sale.

Sports Live lighting deals: Up to 25% off

Save 15% when you buy two or more sale items. Add a Bridge to qualify for 25% off.

87 products
Sale
Close up of front of GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

Add a Hue Bridge

Unlock even more Hue features and get 25% off!

Shop Hue Bridge
Sale
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of 3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Sale
Close up of front of Flux strip light 5 m

Flux strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Sale
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)

Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)

Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam​
Sale
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of Impress Outdoor Wall light

Impress Outdoor Wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Sale
Close up of front of Amarant linear outdoor light

Amarant linear outdoor light

LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
1-12 of 87

All about the Sports Live smart lighting promotion

When is the Sports Live lighting sale?

What products are included in these smart light deals?

How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals like the Sports Live promotion?

Terms and Conditions

  • This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 28 June 2026.
  • Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
  • Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-gb/products/promotions/sport-experience.
  • Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount. 
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
  • Signify UK reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

Read the return process

Experience this football season like never before with Hue Sports Live and your smart lights!

An image of a football stadium on a TV surrounded by green tones of light promoting Hue Sports Live lighting sale.

Big match moments

Your lights signal every moment – from kick-off to half-time to the final whistle. 

A group of friends celebrate a goal during a football match on TV, with the Hue Sports Live feature making the lights respond to the moment in shades of pink and blue.

All the goals

Light effects are triggered in real-time to mark each goal and celebrate your team’s wins.

Four friends sitting on a sofa, one holding a football, as they watch a match on TV with the Hue Sports Live feature making the lights glow red for a red card.

Red and yellow cards

From momentum shifts to referee decisions, your lights react to the highs and lows as they happen.

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