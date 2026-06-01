- This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 28 June 2026.
- Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
- Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-gb/products/promotions/sport-experience.
- Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
- Signify UK reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
Sale
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £139.99
Sale
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £319.99
Sale
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £59.99
Sale
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £139.99
Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £279.99
Sale
3-pack Centura recessed spotlight
Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Current price is £159.99
Sale
Flux strip light 5 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is £84.99
Sale
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £179.99
Sale
Milliskin recessed spotlight (3-pack)
Includes 3 GU10 bulbs
70-mm cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam
Current price is £99.99
Sale
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £139.99
Sale
Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £134.99
Sale
Amarant linear outdoor light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £169.99