In this bundle

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack Create a wash of colourful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in black. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts. Play light bar double pack

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch Experience the thrill of the cinema at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colours of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 65” to 75” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts. Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch