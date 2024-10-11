*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: 2-pack Play bar black + Play gradient lightstrip 65" + Hue sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, 2 Play light bars, and a 65 inch LED gradient strip light. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!
Current price is £579.47, original price is £609.97
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colourful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in black. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.Play light bar double pack
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Experience the thrill of the cinema at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colours of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 65” to 75” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colours with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Specifications
