Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient light tube compact

Play gradient light tube compact

Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube compact in black. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colourful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction – a perfect complement to surround lighting.

Colour

Size

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Made for 40" to 55" TVs
  • Blends white and coloured light
  • Philips Hue Bridge and Hue sync box required
  • Includes power supply
Designed for the home cinema

Set it below the TV. Mount it above. Wherever it goes, it creates unique entertainment experiences with a blend of brilliant, colourful light.

Tube family

Customise with the Hue app

Control the Play gradient light tube with your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.

Control your way

Pair with the Hue sync box

Enable surround lighting with the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. Watch your lights – including the Play gradient light tube – flash, dim, brighten and change colour in sync with your screen. Hue Bridge required.

Pair with the Hue sync box

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.

Go hands-free with voice

Pair with smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, to control your lights with voice commands.

Go hands-free with voice
Play light tube

Blend multiple colours of light

The Play gradient light tube shines a seamless blend of colourful light, letting all its different colours flow naturally into one another.

Play light tube

Adjust the angle

Rotate the Play gradient light tube 340 degrees to get the perfect angle of colourful light without any glare on the TV.

Where to place the Play gradient light tube

Extended PDP spare parts

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Find replacement parts

Questions & answers

What is the Play gradient light tube?

Does the Play gradient light tube support Bluetooth ?

Does the Play gradient light tube do the same thing as the Hue Play gradient lightstrip?

Can I mount the Play gradient light tube on the wall?

Can I mount the Play gradient light tube behind TV?

Can I use the Play gradient light tube with other gradient or Hue White and Colour Ambiance lights?

Can I use the Play gradient light tube for setting the mood as well as surround lighting?

Can I change the direction of the power cable on the Play gradient light tube?

What size Play gradient light tube should I get?

Will the Play gradient light tube roll off my cabinet or shelf?

What does "gradient" mean?

How many lights does the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube appear as in the Philips Hue app?

Is it possible to combine the Hue Play gradient lightstrip with the Play gradient light tube?

How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Metal

Plastic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Batteries included

No

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Power adapter included

Yes

Plug type

Type C

Type G

Light characteristics

Colour temperature

2000-6500 K

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Type

Light Tube

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696176306

Net weight

0.8 kg

Gross weight

1.25 kg

Height

100 mm

Length

901 mm

Width

120 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005988001

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.655 kg

Cable length

2,000

Overall height

340 mm

Overall length

877 mm

Overall width

31 mm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,540 lm

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

100–240 V

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

G

Wattage bulb included

17.4 W

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class III – Safe Extra Low Voltage

Lumen output at 2700K

1,100 lm

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

