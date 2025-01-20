The Play gradient light tube shines a seamless blend of colourful light, letting all its different colours flow naturally into one another.
- Made for TVs
- Blend multiple colors of light
- Easy to install yourself
Play gradient light tube compact
Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube compact in black. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colourful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction – a perfect complement to surround lighting.
Colour
Size
£169.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Made for 40" to 55" TVs
- Blends white and coloured light
- Philips Hue Bridge and Hue sync box required
- Includes power supply
Designed for the home cinema
Set it below the TV. Mount it above. Wherever it goes, it creates unique entertainment experiences with a blend of brilliant, colourful light.
Customise with the Hue app
Control the Play gradient light tube with your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
Pair with the Hue sync box
Enable surround lighting with the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. Watch your lights – including the Play gradient light tube – flash, dim, brighten and change colour in sync with your screen. Hue Bridge required.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your set-up.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, to control your lights with voice commands.
Blend multiple colours of light
Adjust the angle
Rotate the Play gradient light tube 340 degrees to get the perfect angle of colourful light without any glare on the TV.
Where to place the Play gradient light tube
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
What is the Play gradient light tube?
Does the Play gradient light tube support Bluetooth ?
Does the Play gradient light tube do the same thing as the Hue Play gradient lightstrip?
Can I mount the Play gradient light tube on the wall?
Can I mount the Play gradient light tube behind TV?
Can I use the Play gradient light tube with other gradient or Hue White and Colour Ambiance lights?
Can I use the Play gradient light tube for setting the mood as well as surround lighting?
Can I change the direction of the power cable on the Play gradient light tube?
What size Play gradient light tube should I get?
Will the Play gradient light tube roll off my cabinet or shelf?
What does "gradient" mean?
How many lights does the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube appear as in the Philips Hue app?
Is it possible to combine the Hue Play gradient lightstrip with the Play gradient light tube?
How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Metal
Plastic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Batteries included
No
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Power adapter included
Yes
Plug type
Type C
Type G
Light characteristics
Colour temperature
2000-6500 K
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Type
Light Tube
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696176306
Net weight
0.8 kg
Gross weight
1.25 kg
Height
100 mm
Length
901 mm
Width
120 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005988001
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.655 kg
Cable length
2,000
Overall height
340 mm
Overall length
877 mm
Overall width
31 mm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,540 lm
Light colour
2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance
Mains power
100–240 V
50-60 Hz
Energy class included light source
G
Wattage bulb included
17.4 W
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class III – Safe Extra Low Voltage
Lumen output at 2700K
1,100 lm
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.