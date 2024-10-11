In this bundle

3 x Hue Secure contact sensor Get peace of mind both at home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes and more with the included adhesive backing – and receive a notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened. Secure contact sensor

1 x Hue Hue Motion sensor Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home. Hue Motion sensor