Close up of front of Secure wired camera in white + Bridge Pro + WCA E27 bulb 1100lm

Secure wired camera in white + Bridge Pro + WCA E27 bulb 1100lm

Protect your home with Hue Secure wired camera, an E27 bulb, and Bridge Pro. Smart security and customizable lighting in one easy bundle.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • End-to-end encryption
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • AI-powered Bridge Pro features
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Secure wired camera

1 x Hue Secure wired camera

Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home.

Secure wired camera
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Give your largest spaces bright, colourful smart light with these two E27 smart bulbs. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, these bulbs can fill living rooms, kitchens and more with colour.

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

