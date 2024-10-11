In this bundle

1 x Hue Secure wired camera Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home. Secure wired camera

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600 Give your largest spaces bright, colourful smart light with these two E27 smart bulbs. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, these bulbs can fill living rooms, kitchens and more with colour. A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600