Secure wired camera in white + Bridge Pro + WCA E27 bulb 1100lm
Protect your home with Hue Secure wired camera, an E27 bulb, and Bridge Pro. Smart security and customizable lighting in one easy bundle.
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- End-to-end encryption
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- AI-powered Bridge Pro features
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue Secure wired camera
Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home.
1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Give your largest spaces bright, colourful smart light with these two E27 smart bulbs. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, these bulbs can fill living rooms, kitchens and more with colour.
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that's capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it's faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.
