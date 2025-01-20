Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Give your largest spaces bright, colourful smart light with these two E27 smart bulbs. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, these bulbs can fill living rooms, kitchens and more with colour.

Fitting

Light colour

Model

Shape

Pack

£64.99

Product highlights
  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • Up to 1521 lumens*
  • White and coloured light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs

Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.

Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.