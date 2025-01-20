Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Give your largest spaces bright, colourful smart light with these two E27 smart bulbs. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, these bulbs can fill living rooms, kitchens and more with colour.
Fitting
Light colour
Model
Shape
Pack
£64.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
White
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Simple setup
- Hue Bridge included
£69.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£109.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart control
£129.99
£77.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart control
£129.99
£77.99
White
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm white light
- Hue Bridge included
£89.99
White
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Simple setup
- Hue Bridge included
£69.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
£169.99
£85.00
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
£169.99
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.