Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2-pack Play bar black
Bundle price is £408.48, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £429.98
Bundle price is £408.48, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £429.98
Sale
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2-pack Play bar black
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and 2 Play light bars. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!
- Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 330179
Product information
- Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
- 1
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack
- 1
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