Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2-pack Play bar black

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Close up of front of Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2-pack Play bar black
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2-pack Play bar black

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and 2 Play light bars. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!

  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

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Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for TV mounts

Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for TV mounts

Adhesive mounts for TV
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Replacement part

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Flux strip light 3 m

Flux strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
energy.link.label

£59.99

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