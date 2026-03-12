Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and 2 Play light bars. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!

Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz

HDMI 2.1 certified

Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen

Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights