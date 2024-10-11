Support
Bundle: Play gradient lightstrip 65" + Hue sync box 8K + Bridge

Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play sync box, you can watch as the 65 inch Play gradient strip light changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and full-color light
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Simple Bridge setup
  • Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Experience the thrill of the cinema at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colours of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 65” to 75” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colours with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue Bridge

1 x Hue Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features. Control the lights while away, with voice or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.

Bridge

